Ed Sheeran Is Bringing "Big Booty Hoes'' to James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran will soon be riding shotgun alongside James Corden!
The "Shape of You" singer will continue his return to the music scene in the very near future, this time with a highly-anticipated appearance on The Late Late Show host's viral Carpool Karaoke segment.
Sheeran dropped the bombshell during a recent interview with Capital FM, in which he revealed that the collab has actually been in the works for quite a while.
"I've been in touch with James Corden about this for three years because he wanted me to do the first one, and I just wasn't around. I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing Carpool Karaoke," he teased.
As for what Sheeran fans can expect from their joy ride, the British crooner isn't necessarily looking to make it a sob fest with ballads like "Thinking Out Loud. Ed wants to get... dirty.
He explained, "I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I'd feel a bit awkward singing to my song. I think I just want to put on some Biggie... I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie's song 'Big Booty Hoes.'"
Luckily for Corden, the funnyman knows a thing or two about rap battles. He's taken on Kevin Hart, duked it out with Anne Hathawayand went head to head with David Schwimmer and Rebel Wilson.
Could this be Corden's greatest Carpool Karaoke partner yet? Sound off in the comments!