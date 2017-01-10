Ed Sheeran Is Bringing "Big Booty Hoes'' to James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran will soon be riding shotgun alongside James Corden!

The "Shape of You" singer will continue his return to the music scene in the very near future, this time with a highly-anticipated appearance on The Late Late Show host's viral Carpool Karaoke segment.

Sheeran dropped the bombshell during a recent interview with Capital FM, in which he revealed that the collab has actually been in the works for quite a while.

"I've been in touch with James Corden about this for three years because he wanted me to do the first one, and I just wasn't around. I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing Carpool Karaoke," he teased.