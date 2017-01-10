Ben Affleck Punishes Casey Affleck Because He Didn't Thank Him in His Golden Globes 2017 Speech

YouTube
Word to the wise: always thank your family in your award show acceptance speeches.
Casey Affleck won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his role in Manchester by the Sea, and during his acceptance speech he thanked Amazon, Matt Damon and many others. Unfortunately, he forgot to give his brother Ben Affleck a mention.
"I was a little taken aback," Ben confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. "I wouldn't do that. If it's me, I thank people."
Host Jimmy Kimmel replayed Ben's acceptance speech when he won the Oscar for Good Will Hunting, and Ben did, in fact, thank his brother Casey. Kimmel also played video of Eli Manning thanking his brother Peyton Manning, which caused Ben to note, "and they hate each other!"
Ben, who stars in Live by Night, wasn't going to let Casey's slip up go. So when Kimmel noted that this year's Academy Awards could make history by having two brothers win in separate categories, Ben seized the opportunity to reveal how the Oscars could be historic in other ways.
"[It would be] the very first time someone would win an Oscar who didn't brush his teeth from ages 10 to 14," Ben revealed of his brother. "It would be the very first time someone would win an Oscar who pulls his pants all the way down at the urinal. Most Oscar winners don't do that. This would be historic in many ways."
But Ben didn't stop there.
"[Casey would be the] first person to win who's scared of butterflies. Not only that, he'd be the first person to win who used to touch himself watching Vicki the robot from Small Wonder," Ben continued. "Not last but not least. I'm going to get one more in: This would be the very first person to win an Academy Award who once asked his brother if Back to the Future is a true story."
Your move, Casey.