See All the Stars Who Nerded Out Over Meeting the Stranger Things Kids at the 2017 Golden Globes

Launch the gallery above to see more photos of stars meeting the Stranger Things kids during the 2017 Golden Globes.

And it's safe to say the kids were pretty excited to meet some of their favorite celebs, too!

Celebrities couldn't help but nerd out over meeting the young stars of the popular Sci-Fi Netflix series, including: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will).

Although some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood attended the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night, no one was more sought after than the Stranger Things kids.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

Yes!

Yes!

Yes!

Yes!

Ja !

Yes!

Oui!

Yes!

Sim!

Yes!

¡Si!

Yes!

✕