Warning: Mandy Moore Promises This Is Us' Return Will Be a ''Crazy Roller Coaster of Emotion''

All right, guys, you heard it from Mandy Moore herself. Stock up on the Kleenex and give yourself a pep talk because This Is Us' return on Tuesday is going to be an emotional one.

"We've been off for five weeks and I know we left everyone with a bit of a cliffhanger, but the thing about this show is there are always crazy roller coasters of emotion and this episode is no exception," Moore, who stunned in a Naeem Khan gown, told Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet today in Beverly Hills.

The actress is nominated for her first-ever golden statue after doing an exquisite job portraying Rebecca Pearson in the NBC breakout drama, which quickly garnered fans' praise during its first season. And as much as fans may love-hate always weeping during the show, Moore believes that's part of what draws so many in to the series.