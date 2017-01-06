This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Is Getting Stopped on the Street by Strangers Over That Major Toby Cliffhanger

"Literally, a woman walked up to me yesterday and said, ‘Oh my god, I'm so sorry about your boyfriend!'"

The wait for resolution from that massive This Is Us cliffhanger that saw Toby (Chris Sullivan) suffer a heart attack after surprising Kate (Chrissy Metz) on Christmas has been so excruciating that people are actually stopping Metz on the street to offer their condolences and concern over her fictional boyfriend.

"Yes, it's a major cliffhanger. The writers are incredible with that they do. They just hold you on the edge of the couch, crying, sobbing," the Golden Globe-nominated actress (for Best Supporting Actress) told E! News' Carissa Culiner while she was fitted for her custom-designed Christian Siriano dress. "It's so exciting when people don't care about what I'm doing, or Kate. They're like, ‘What about Toby?' I'm like, ‘Yes!' Because Chris, I adore him. I would not be here without him. He's so instrumental in my process, in my acting. It's a major cliffhanger, and we don't know what's gonna happen."