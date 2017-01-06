This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Is Getting Stopped on the Street by Strangers Over That Major Toby Cliffhanger

"Literally, a woman walked up to me yesterday and said, ‘Oh my god, I'm so sorry about your boyfriend!'"
The wait for resolution from that massive This Is Us cliffhanger that saw Toby (Chris Sullivan) suffer a heart attack after surprising Kate (Chrissy Metz) on Christmas has been so excruciating that people are actually stopping Metz on the street to offer their condolences and concern over her fictional boyfriend.
"Yes, it's a major cliffhanger. The writers are incredible with that they do. They just hold you on the edge of the couch, crying, sobbing," the Golden Globe-nominated actress (for Best Supporting Actress) told E! News' Carissa Culiner while she was fitted for her custom-designed Christian Siriano dress. "It's so exciting when people don't care about what I'm doing, or Kate. They're like, ‘What about Toby?' I'm like, ‘Yes!' Because Chris, I adore him. I would not be here without him. He's so instrumental in my process, in my acting. It's a major cliffhanger, and we don't know what's gonna happen."
One thing we do know for sure when the hit NBC series returns on Tuesday, Jan. 10? There will be tears. "There's a lot of really emotional stuff happening. A lot of decisions to be made, a lot of choices," Metz teased. "And you have to really just expect the unexpected, as cliché as that might sound. They just get you good, those writers."
While Toby's ultimate fate will be revealed in the first episode back, there's another revelation that Metz is ready for the fans to see: How beloved Pearson patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died. "I think, for me, because the audience is so excited and also afraid and sad that we don't know how Jack passed away. We don't know that story yet," she said. "I think that's gonna be really, really interesting for everyone to see."
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
