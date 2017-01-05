How America Ferrera's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Pals Are Trying to Make Her "Jealous"

America Ferrera is sounding the alarms on her sisterhood.

The actress, who rose to major fame as one of the four spunky stars of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel, sat down on James Corden's late-night couch to dish on her virtual reunion with the gals on New Year's Eve.

As fans rang in the new year, Blake Lively shared a screenshot of a FaceTime chat between her, Ferrera and their fellow co-star Amber Tamblyn.

"This year has taught us a lot. But it's reminded us to practice something we've always known...'Love your pals. Love yourself,'" the mother of two captioned with a sweet reference to one of the fictional sisterhood's rules.

While the moment was picture perfect, Ferrera shattered the illusion when she claimed it was really a ploy to make her jealous.