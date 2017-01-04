Soulja Boy Issues Apology and Wants to Make Music With Chris Brown After Feud

Are Soulja Boy and Chris Brown headed to the boxing ring? Because Soulja Boy appears to be feeling some remorse over their new feud.

The R&B singer and rapper exchanged a war of words on social media Monday. Soulja Boy claimed Brown called him and said he wants to "fight" him because he liked a photo Brown's ex Karrueche Tran had posted on Instagram. Brown made fun of him on Instagram and leaked his phone number.

He said Soulja Boy "continuously" called him on FaceTime, adding, "He prolly wanna squash it cause he know I'm serious...Boy stop it. I'ma whoop your ass. Adrien Broner, set up the gym, bro. Set the gym up. Stop calling me n---a...we gon' fight for charity."