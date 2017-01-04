Ellen DeGeneres Looks Back at Her Friendship With Carrie Fisher

Michael Rozman
Carrie Fisher was a regular guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The 60-year-old Postcards From the Edge screenwriter suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 and died just four days later. When Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show returned from its holiday break Wednesday, the host wanted to look back at some of Fisher's most memorable appearances. "I want to say something about my friend, Carrie Fisher. I knew her for a long time. She has been on the show many times, and the last time was just a month ago," she said of Fisher, who was promoting The Princess Diarist and fielding questions about her affair with Harrison Ford. "I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard. She was smart. She was funny. She was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her."
DeGeneres cut to a montage of Fisher's best bits, which included a story about her late mother, Debbie Reynolds; the actress died unexpectedly on Dec. 28 at age 84, just one day after her daughter passed away. In one clip, DeGeneres noted that the famous mother-daughter duo were neighbors in L.A. "I think that's her," Fisher joked. "If that's not her, I will be so pissed off."
The highlight reel also included footage of DeGeneres and Fisher running around L.A., wearing Princess Leia buns and trying to sell passersby tickets to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Laughing at herself, Fisher joked, "Carrie Fisher and stupid hair—again!"
After Wednesday's video tribute ended, DeGeneres said, "I miss you, Carrie. I love you."
Fisher and Reynolds will be honored during a private memorial service Thursday.
A joint funeral service is set for Friday.