Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Are Feuding Over Karrueche Tran

UPDATE: Karrueche Tran has responded to the ongoing feud on social media. "I just..okay..First off this drama between both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense. We just brought in a new year and what we doing?? Leave the extra'd out, rah rah s--t behind. This isn't cool or funny..it's draining..not just for me..but for everyone," she wrote. "There's so much more out there in life then "twitter beefs." But anyways..second off..trying. to. make. me. feel. poppin? You talking about your old song 'Poppin'? You know what makes me feel poppin? Getting up and going to set.. walking in my apartment and seeing my Emmy with my name on it.. giving away shoes and feeding the less fortunate..being able to provide for my family with my own $$..that's what makes me feel good about myself. I been chillen...working..eating my veggies..hitting these squats and minding my own business and that's exactly how I want to keep it."
Brown responded to Karrueche's comment with another Instagram post. Read it here.
Brown also leaked Soulja Boy's phone number, to which Soulja Boy responded, "Chris brown Bitch Ass just leaked my number I'm not changing my number I got 10 iPhones this is gonna be my team breezy hot line."
New year, new feud.
Chris Brown and rapper Soulja Boy got into a Twitter feud late Monday night over Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. The "Crank That" rapper instigated the fight when he claimed Brown called him to lash out over him liking one of Tran's Instagram posts. "Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n---a a bitch," Soulja Boy tweeted.
He further fueled the feud's fire by continuing to tweet at Brown and accuse him of drug use. "Aye @chrisbrown pull up n---a I'll knock yo Bitch A-- out stop snorting so much coke n---a. FRUITS," he tweeted.
Despite the consistent mentions, Brown didn't (at first) engage in the fight on Twitter. But that didn't stop Soulja Boy from tweeting.
"F--k @chrisbrown," he added. "That n---a @chrisbrown better not tweet s--t with his p---y a--. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F--k n---a. Fruits!"
Even though Brown didn't engage in the Twitter war, Tran piped in, making it clear that she was probably rolling her eyes at the entire ordeal.
"Okay back to studying," Tran tweeted, adding a peace sign emoji.
Although she chose to ignore the ordeal, Soulja Boy pressed onwards, bringing up Brown's marred past with Rihanna. "Chris brown think he hard cuz he hit a woman," Soulja Boy tweeted. "And jumped a fan at his house party on New Years lmao u can't fight Bitch do that s--t to me."
Eventually, Brown responded on Instagram. The "Next to You" performer posted a few videos and memes making fun of Soulja Boy, including footage of Soulja Boy trying to cover one of Brown's songs. "SO SORRY YALL! I GOTTA BEAT MY SON A--," Brown captioned the video.
Brown also called out Soulja Boy in his Instagram story for getting arrested last month. "You on probation for weapons and all that gangsta s--t you talk about and you get out less than 24 hours later? You told!," Brown said.
He ended the video by asking Soulja Boy to meet him in the boxing ring. Sigh. Watch the video above to hear Brown's response in full. Warning: It's NSFW.
(Originally published Jan. 3, 2017 at 7:06 a.m.)