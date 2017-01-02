The Bachelor Premiere: New Year, New Nick, and Why Didn't We Think of the Camel?

Well if that was any indication, this is going to be quite a fascinating season.

Nick Viall has officially begun his reign as The Bachelor's current star, and for the most part, his first episode was pretty much like every first episode—except for one major difference, best summed up by visiting former Bachelor, Sean Lowe.

"I think a lot of people see Nick as this former toolbag, right?"

That's pretty much the gist of the season's narrative, which is that this is the final act of Nick Viall's redemption story. He started out as the "bad guy"—or at least the guy who behaved unfortunately in unfortunate situations—during two seasons of The Bachelorette, then spent all of Bachelor in Paradise introducing us to the new and improved Nick. Now, it's time to root for him to finally find a woman who hopefully doesn't reject him for another guy.