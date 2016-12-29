Serena Williams Is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is engaged!

A rep for the tennis star confirms to E! News that she and her boyfriend, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are ready to say "I do!"

Williams first shared the news via her verified Reddit account (because, duh), posting a sweet poem beside a cartoon sketch of Ohanian getting down on one knee.

"I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited," she wrote. "Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own 'charming'/ Back to where our stars first collided."