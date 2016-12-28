Who Was the Hardest Working British Royal in 2016?

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton made headlines with their royal engagements in 2016, but they did not clock in even near as many hours as some of his elder family members.

The hardest working Royal this year has been Anne, Princess Royal, William's 66-year-old aunt and the sister of his father Prince Charles. Anne has been the busiest out of her family, having spent 179 days at royal engagements. The Press Association and the Court Circular, the official record that lists engagements carried out by the Royal family, released the figures Wednesday.

The Princess Royal had also topped the list in 2015. She started undertaking public work at age 18 and has over the years worked with more than 300 charities and organizations, including Transaid, Riders for HealthSave the Children, of which she has served as president since 1970.