Carrie Fisher Dies After Heart Attack: Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Lupita Nyong'o and More Stars React

by Kendall Fisher

The tragic news of Carrie Fisher's passing has hit Hollywood hard.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," publicist Simon Halls told E! News in a statement Tuesday. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

The 60-year-old actress died after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. She was transported to the UCLA Medical Center where she later passed away.

Fisher—the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher—was best known for her major role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars movies and has had great impact on the industry. Now, many of her famous colleagues, friends and fans are speaking out in her honor:

Sweet Carrie.

A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

