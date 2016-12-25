Elton John Pens Touching Tribute to George Michael

Elton John has just lost a close, longtime friend.

Just minutes after the news that George Michael had passed away at age 53 was released to the public, the iconic singer and songwriter took to social media to weigh in on the heavy, tragic news.

"I am in deep shock," he began by writing alongside a photo of the two of them together.

"I have lost a beloved friend—the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. #RIP."