Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Cozy Up in the Holiday Spirit Following Their Blow Out Fight

It looks like the holidays have helped mend things between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Despite their blow out fight earlier this week, the couple cozied up on Snapchat together Friday night, getting in the holiday spirit as they prepare to ring in baby Dream Kardashian's first Christmas.

In one photo, Chyna wears furry pink pajamas and puts on the reindeer filter as Rob is seen behind her, kissing her head while she smiles.

"Happy Holidays," she captioned the sweet photo.