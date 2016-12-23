Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Cozy Up in the Holiday Spirit Following Their Blow Out Fight

It looks like the holidays have helped mend things between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.
Despite their blow out fight earlier this week, the couple cozied up on Snapchat together Friday night, getting in the holiday spirit as they prepare to ring in baby Dream Kardashian's first Christmas.
In one photo, Chyna wears furry pink pajamas and puts on the reindeer filter as Rob is seen behind her, kissing her head while she smiles.
"Happy Holidays," she captioned the sweet photo.
Snapchat
Chyna also shared several videos throughout the night, revealing the stacks of Christmas presents the couple received from Rob's family for Dream.
Most notably, Kris Jenner appears to have gifted the one-month-old baby a beautiful, pink toy kitchen set—something the little princess probably won't get to enjoy until she's older but exciting nonetheless!
The Lashed store owner also showed the family's gorgeous ornaments, personalized and hanging on their tree with each of their names, including her son, King Cairo.
Rob also took to Snapchat to share a video of Chyna playing their baby. In the video, the mother-of-two makes googly eyes and coos at their daughter as little Dream smiles from ear-to-ear right back.
He also shared a video of Chyna holding Dream with a Snapchat filter of snow falling around them.
Snapchat
Rob and Chyna look happy following a rough week.
Last weekend, Chyna's Instagram was allegedly hacked. Her account revealed alleged text messages sent between her, her lawyer, Jaden Smith and rapper Young Thug. The texts reveal Chyna calling Rob "lazy," "fat" and "insecure" and threatened to leave him.
Following the leak, Rob took to his own social media accounts to call out Chyna for emptying their house and taking Dream away from him, leaving him by himself.
"Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can't believe she did this to me," Rob wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of one of his Snapchat videos. "And this isn't for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I'm just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn't explain all this here. And with Chyna's messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken."
The following day, Rob apologized for his actions and revealed he's looking to seek help.
He shared a picture of him and Chyna on Instagram and captioned the picture admitting his faults. "This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family," he wrote. "I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."