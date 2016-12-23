Mariah Carey Shows Ample Cleavage While ''Festivating'' in Diamond Bra

Mariah Carey is giving us all a mahvelous gift!

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer stripped down to her skivvies again on Friday, posing in the Aspen mansion she's currently renting and sharing a super seductive photo in the spirit of the holidays.

"Festivating dahlings," she caption the photo, wearing nothing but a pair of black snow boots and an unbuttoned plaid shirt over a diamond encrusted bra, revealing plenty of cleavage. She holds onto a Santa-theme glass of what we're sure is some type of champagne concoction, smiling as she poses on her knees.