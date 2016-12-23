Miles Teller Flips Bronco in Bad Car Accident

The Valley Traffic Division also adds that the blame of the accident lies with the Uber driver.

This accident is just the latest in Teller's scary vehicular history. When he was just 20 years old, Teller was in a near-fatal accident.

"My buddy lost control of my car going 80 mph. We flipped eight times. I got ejected out the window. The car landed and I was just laying like 50 feet from the car, unconscious, covered in blood. My buddy thought I was dead," Teller said in an interview with ABC's Peter Travers.

Although Teller was OK, he still has both literal and metaphorical scars from it. "I got scars on my face. I still have two rocks in my face," Teller said. He revealed that doctors told him removing the rocks would cause more scarring, but the trauma from the crash didn't end there.