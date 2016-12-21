Billy Eichner Gifts the Internet a Sequel to "It's Debra Messing, You Gays!"

YouTube
The holiday sequel you've been dreaming about is here: "It's Debra Messing, You Gays!" is back for another go around on Billy Eichner's Billy on the Street. The premise? It's simple really: Eichner and Messing take to the streets of New York, hand in hand, and Eichner shouts at people on the street, many he presumes are gay people, that he's with Debra Messing.
"Let's go, they're not gay enough," Eichner shouted as he pulled the Will & Grace veteran from a pair of excited fans.
Naturally Eichner couldn't resist poking fun at his guest, referring to her now-canceled series The Mysteries of Laura and her ability to speak German.
"Of course Debra Messing knows German! Save it for the Mysteries of Laura reboot," Eichner said in the segment above.
Billy on the Street's first "It's Debra Messing, You Gays!" took place three years ago.
Eichner brought the surprise sequel out for his Tuesday, Dec. 20 episode. That installment also featured Eichner taking Room star Jacob Tremblay around the streets of New York and informing bystanders the pint-sized star is more successful than them and their children. Other guests this year include Aziz Ansari, Jon Hamm, Andy Samberg Lupita Nyong'o, Seth Rogen and Rachel Dratch. Eichner had Dratch run an obstacle course inspired by Margot Robbie's "moment."
