This Is What James Franco Looks Like as Beyoncé

It looks like James Franco is a member of the Beyhive!

The actor was photographed in Los Angeles earlier this week, rocking a look we've definitely seen before. Wearing a long, yellow ruffled dress with a wig and a bandanna tied around his head, he's totally giving us the same vibes as Beyoncé's "Hold Up" music video off her Lemonade album.

As you likely recall, in the vid, Bey brings out Sasha Fierce while walking the streets with a baseball bat, destroying anything and everything in her way as she sings about a lover who doesn't reciprocate her respect in the relationship.