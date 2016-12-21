This Is What James Franco Looks Like as Beyoncé

HBO; Mega Agency
HBO; Mega Agency
It looks like James Franco is a member of the Beyhive!
The actor was photographed in Los Angeles earlier this week, rocking a look we've definitely seen before. Wearing a long, yellow ruffled dress with a wig and a bandanna tied around his head, he's totally giving us the same vibes as Beyoncé's "Hold Up" music video off her Lemonade album.
As you likely recall, in the vid, Bey brings out Sasha Fierce while walking the streets with a baseball bat, destroying anything and everything in her way as she sings about a lover who doesn't reciprocate her respect in the relationship.
Though we can't tell exactly what Franco is doing in this shoot (we're told it's for an upcoming movie), we can say he's definitely done a stellar job embodying Queen B. We wouldn't mind seeing how he takes on her bat vs. car moment from the video, either!
Of course, this isn't the first time the actor has channeled a musician. Just last month, he brought out his inner-Riff Raff—which we first saw in Spring Breakers—with a music video titled "Only in America."
In the video, Franco dons ombre, neon hair with a grill and tattoos covering his body. He wears a stars-and-stripes suit jacket with matching swim trunks, and we watch as he and a bunch of women dance on Snapchat and hit the beach, getting a bit raunchy in the sand.
We can only hope his Beyoncé remake is this good (and that you sense our sarcasm).