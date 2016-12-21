Paula Patton Pens Emotional Message for Former Father-in-Law Alan Thicke

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage
Paula Patton penned a heartfelt tribute to her former father-in-law Alan Thicke Tuesday after he was laid to rest.
The actress, who used to be married to Thicke's son Robin Thicke, took to Instagram to share her message. "I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life. I loved and respected him so much!" she wrote alongside a professional photo of a smiling Thicke. "So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit."
Paula and Robin share one child together, Julian Thicke.
Alan's wife of more than a decade, Tanya Callau, spoke out about her late husband's passing for the first time Tuesday. "It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time," the statement read.
"Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke. Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning."
Alan died of a heart attack at age 69.
E! News reported Monday that The entire cast of Growing Pains, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kirk Cameron; Bob Saget; Alex Trebek; Bill Maher and more stars attended a memorial in honor of the late sitcom star.
In addition to hearing from Thicke's former co-stars, attendees heard a few touching words from Robin about his dad. A family member, who shared photos on a public page, described the gathering as "just about perfect."
"So much family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure," the post read. "Speaking for Alan so beautifully was (I'm realizing now) an all-star cast."