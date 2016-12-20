Mischa Barton Thinks Dancing With the Stars Was an "Awful" Experience: "I Was So Glad to Get Kicked Off"

Someone's experience on the ballroom wasn't exactly a 10.

More than eight months after Mischa Barton was voted off Dancing With the Stars, the actress is more than ready to admit that her time on the ABC reality series wasn't exactly a walk in the park.

"Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer," she explained in a new interview with The Ringer. "I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that's kind of the reason why I agreed to do it."

Mischa continued, "That didn't happen. It wasn't collaborative like a choreographer on a film set. … I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off."

For those who don't recall, Mischa lasted three episodes with pro dancer partner Artem Chigvintsev before they were eliminated.