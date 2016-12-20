The Best Celebrity Emojis From Jean-Claude Van Damme to Kim Kardashian and Beyond

Kanye West said emojis are the language of the future, and if we're basing that hypothesis on celebrities' current involvement in developing the little cartoons for our phone, he might just be right.
Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to unveil her Kimoji icons, which came complete with a thong-wearing booty, a middle finger and even her famous crying face. Since then, everyone from Blac Chyna to Stephen Curry and, most recently, Jean-Claude Van Damme have released their own emoji keyboard.
Here are some of our favorites from the biggest names in the celeb-moji game:
Jean-Claude Van Damme: The actor—known as JCVD—is famous for his martial arts movies, which makes sense why he'd choose that theme for his VanDammeoji. The keyboard brings a touch of bad ass that's necessary for any texting conversation.
Kim Kardashian: Kimojis have changed quite a bit over time, and while the thong-butt emoji will be a forever favorite, Kim's new, more-realistic emojis are pretty hilarious. We die over the Kylie Jenner face and totally commend Kim for her latest addition, featuring her cartoon self flipping everyone off while holding her phone as "The OG" is printed across her chest. Perhaps a jab at all the celebs who've taken on emojis after her?
Blac Chyna: Kim's sister-in-law-to-be also has her own emoji keyboard, which are a bit raunchier than the 36-year-old's. The Chymojis are all pretty great, but we love the ones that make naughty jokes or reference Rob Kardashian. We also can't help but laugh that Chyna even made one out of her mug shot!
Amber Rose Just like Chyna and Kim, the model has her own set of Muvamojis. Not only do these bring out our inner diva, they also make hilarious (and sometimes risque) pop culture references. By the way, the "hungover AF" speech bubble is pretty much a necessity every Sunday...
Justin Bieber We can't help but laugh at the fact that the Justmojis reference some of the singer's most controversial moments—you know, like that time he peed in a mop bucket!
Steph Curry: The basketball MVP's Stephmoji set wouldn't be complete without including his adorable daughter, Riley, and his amazing wife, Ayesha. We also love that he references Drake's lyrics, "Chef Curry with the pot, boy!"
Dennis Graham: Speaking of Drizzy, his father Dennis even has his own emojis. Any reference made to the rapper and anything that involves Dennis throwing up the middle finger or smoking a little somethin-somethin' (because, obviously, he's related to Drake) is a necessary emoji for us.
Wiz Khalifa If there's one thing we know about the rapper, it's that he loves to get high. He used his Wizmojis to showcase that passion.
Future: Just like Wiz, the "Low Life" rapper teamed up with Moji for his own set of emojis, which often reference his music or the important people in his life. For example, he has one featuring him and Drake in cartoon form and another that shows him riding a surfboard while drinking purple juice (a likely reference to his song "Jersey"). He also has an emoji of himself dressed up like Jesus, referencing a meme that went viral this year.
Rick Ross: Any emoji that shows Rick Ross' face in the shape of a pear or makes reference to his many chains, his desire to make it rain or his snarling face are important to us.
Fetty Wap If you've ever wanted to text your friends about cookin' pies with your baby, now you can, thanks to Fetty Wap's emoji set (which comes complete with a "1738" sign).
The Game The rapper made it possible for us to say "Bye Felicia" and throw up the westside sign without writing anything at all!
Which celeb-mojis are your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!