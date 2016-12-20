Oprah Winfrey Reunites With Her First South African Students in O Girls Trailer

Ten years after launching a school in South Africa, Oprah Winfrey is reuniting with her first students to see how far they've come.

The emotional reunion takes place in Fusion's upcoming documentary O Girls, in which Oprah looks back on the opening of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. "My work with these girls feels as natural to me as if they were my own children," the former talk show host shared during the interview. "For me, this is what mothering was meant to be."

O Girls will also document the lives of five of the girls from the original class, some of whom are set to graduate college. "I wanted to help girls who were like me...if only," Oprah says in the trailer. "You give her an opportunity to higher education. Seeing that become more of themselves is pretty amazing when you think about it."