Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Say "Adios Mexico" After Romantic Getaway Celebrating Friend's Wedding

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were celebrating love this weekend!
The couple jetted off to Mexico for their close friends' destination wedding, along the way sharing a ton of photos from their romantic getaway on Instagram. The Magic Mike: XXL hunk had the honor of being a groomsman for the beachfront nuptials, and his leading lady couldn't help but snap a photo of her man looking suave as ever walking the down the aisle.
(And let's just say the woman he accompanied might just be the luckiest bridesmaid of all time...)
Joe shared his own snapshot from the reception captioned, "¡Adios Mexico!" Even thousands away from Hollywood, these two never cease to look red carpet ready.
Vergara looked so glam in an all black, floor-length dress that showed a bit of leg while Manganiello opted for a sharp grey suit. During the festivities, the lovebirds posed for a few lovey-dovey pictures in the photo booth and surely danced the night away with their pals.
Sofia and Joe made the most of their weekend away, turning the wedding into a pre-holiday celebration just for two. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2015, also attended the newlyweds' rehearsal dinner. The Modern Family star rocked a printed maxi skirt in hues of royal blue, purple and white as Joe kept it casual in a graphic T-shirt and denim jeans.
Vergara, 44, later dared to bare in a sexy snap shared on Instagram. In the pic, a smiling Sofia lounges on what looks to be a pool deck in just her bikini bottoms and a tunic. "Goodmorning!" she wrote alongside the sultry moment.
Looks like Sofia and Joe made memories that'll last a lifetime.