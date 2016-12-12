How to Pick Your Perfect Neutral Lip Shade in 2 Seconds

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Jessica Biel, Hair

Jessica Biel's Red Carpet Hair Is Golden—and It Only Takes 5 Minutes

ESC: Beauty Beat, Charlotte McKinney

Baywatch Star Charlotte McKinney's Secret to Feeling Sexy Is Priceless

freeSTYLE episode 13

Why You Actually Need 2 Shades of Foundation Every Day

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Must Do Monday, Jennifer Lopez

Ben Rosser/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Neutral lipstick is one of those makeup trends that's easier said than done.

One look at Jennifer Lopez and you're sold on sporting the daytime-casual look yourself, but one question: How exactly do you find your correct shade? Tell us: How many tubes of beige-colored lipstick tubes have you gone through in the quest for the perfect neutral? And how many times has each color made you feel more washed out than sexed up?

Finding your best buff shade might feel like a mystery, but it doesn't have to be.

Photos

What's the Best Shade of Lipstick for Your Complexion?

If you're still on the hunt for the perfect natural look, celeb makeup artist Mally Roncal, who's worked with Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and more, has a sneaky little secret that is personalized specifically to you. "If you want to know the color of your real, natural lip (which would be such a pretty natural color for your lip), you just pull down your bottom lip and the color inside your bottom lip is the color that you want for the most natural color," said the pro makeup artist live on QVC. ( FYI: Her lip sculpting pencils are pretty top notch, too.)

 

Be honest: How many of you just looked in the mirror to test her theory? Go on, try it out. You won't be disappointed.

 

Mystery solved.

TAGS/ Freestyle , Rihanna , Beyoncé , Jennifer Lopez , Style Collective , Must-Do Mondays , Beauty , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again