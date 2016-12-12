How to Pick Your Perfect Neutral Lip Shade in 2 Seconds

Neutral lipstick is one of those makeup trends that's easier said than done.

One look at Jennifer Lopez and you're sold on sporting the daytime-casual look yourself, but one question: How exactly do you find your correct shade? Tell us: How many tubes of beige-colored lipstick tubes have you gone through in the quest for the perfect neutral? And how many times has each color made you feel more washed out than sexed up?

Finding your best buff shade might feel like a mystery, but it doesn't have to be.