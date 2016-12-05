How Beyoncé Impacted Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

But did she suffer any injuries? "No one died, which is great," the actress, 33, joked. "But there was a lot of bruising. Particularly when I'm doing these scenes, I get really into it. When I'd get home, I wouldn't even realize. I think the adrenaline is pumping around your body so much. Then you get home and you're suddenly like, 'Wow, I've got quite a few bruises going on here.'"

Jones' boyfriend, Charles Guard, is chomping at the bit to see her in action.

"He loves it," she told E! News. "He can't wait."

Guard hasn't seen the movie yet. "He'll see it next week at the premiere," Jones said. "I can't wait, because my family is coming out as well. I just can't wait to see what they all think of it."

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is in theaters Dec. 16.