Emma Stone Fangirls Over Manchester By the Sea's Lucas Hedges

It's good to be Lucas Hedges.

Not only is the 19-year-old Brooklyn native geting all sorts of Oscar buzz for his performance in Manchester By the Sea, but it turns out Emma Stone is also a big fan his work in the Kenneth Lonergan drama.

In fact, the La La Land star "fangirled" when she was introduced to Hedges at last night's Governors Awards.

She apparently had seen Manchester By the Sea back in September at the Telluride Film Festival.

"It was really cute," a source says of last night's chit-chat. "At the end she said, 'From one redhead to another!'"

Too adorable.