Emma Stone Fangirls Over Manchester By the Sea's Lucas Hedges

Emma Stone, Lucas Hedges

Getty Images

It's good to be Lucas Hedges.

Not only is the 19-year-old Brooklyn native geting all sorts of Oscar buzz for his performance in Manchester By the Sea, but it turns out Emma Stone is also a big fan his work in the Kenneth Lonergan drama.

In fact, the La La Land star "fangirled" when she was introduced to Hedges at last night's Governors Awards.

She apparently had seen Manchester By the Sea back in September at the Telluride Film Festival.

"It was really cute," a source says of last night's chit-chat. "At the end she said, 'From one redhead to another!'"

Too adorable.

Photos

Governors Awards 2016 Red Carpet Arrivals

Lucas Hedges, Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Amazon Studios

Manchester By the Sea tells the story of a building handyman (Casey Affleck) who must return to his hometown after his brother dies to take care of his nephew (Hedges) and is forced to face his ex-wife (Michelle Williams) and their tragic past.

Coincidentally, Hedges also was seen being introduced for the first time to Stone's ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield on the Governors Awards' red carpet.

Last night's gala included the presentation of honorary Oscars to Jackie Chan, film editor Anne V. Coates, casting director Lynn Stalmaster and documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman.

For more from the Governors Awards, make sure to check out E! News tomorrow night at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

