Kelsea Ballerini Brings 17-Year-Old Cancer-Stricken Fan to 2015 CMA Awards: "She's So Beautiful"

Now this is how you rock the red carpet!
Kelsea Ballerini was more than excited to attend the 2015 CMA Awards in Nashville Wednesday night. After all, she was nominated for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.
But through all the excitement and suspense of attending a major award show, the 22-year-old wanted to do something special.
Knowing that she had an extra ticket, Ballerini decided to invite Allie Allen, a 17-year-old who is battling brain cancer, as her plus one.
"She just finished radiation, and she starts chemo in a couple weeks," the singer explained to The Boot before the show. "Beautiful, most stunning, amazing girl."
Ballerini continued, "She's missed out on a couple things in high school, and that's not fair, so she's coming with me. My stylist pulled all these beautiful dresses for her … She's going to look stunning. She's so beautiful."
That she is! Allen sparkled on the red carpet with a two piece gown by Camille La Vie.
As to whether or not Ballerini wins, the "Dibs" singer didn't seem too concerned. "It's my first CMA Awards, and I want it to be as special as I can make it be," she shared. "I knew having her there would be very memorable. It can't be a bad night."