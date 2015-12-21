UPDATE!

Justin Bieber Is a Wanted Man: Argentine Judge Orders Singer's Arrest Over Assault Claims

Justin Bieber

Roger/AKM-GSI

UPDATEJustin Bieber was indicted for allegedly ordering his bodyguards to beat and then steal from a photographer in Argentina, TMZ reports. 

Until the case is resolved, the "Baby" singer cannot return to Argentina because he'll be arrested.

————

This probably isn't the greatest news to kick off Justin Bieber's Coachella weekend.

The singer is currently a wanted man after an Argentine judge issued an order for his arrest the second he sets foot in the country.

Judge Alberto Julio Banos ordered the "immediate detention" of Bieber and bodyguards Hugo Alcides Hesny and Terrence Reche Smalls, stemming from the 21-year-old pop star failing to answer questions about an alleged assault at a Buenos Aires nightclub in 2013, according to reports.

While in the South American country for his Believe tour, the Canadian singer was accused of sending his bodyguard to attack paparazzo Diego Pesosa outside the venue. When Justin was summoned to answer questions about the incident, he didn't show.

Bieber's rep had no comment.

Under Argentine law, the celeb would face from one month to six years in prison if convicted on a charge of causing injuries.

It's currently unclear whether or not the arrest warrant extends beyond Argentina. However, in comments to local station Telefe Noticias, Pesoa's lawyer implied that it would force Bieber to return.

"Now we just need to wait for the police to find him and bring him" to Argentina, lawyer Matias Morla reportedly said. "For us, this is a triumph against all those who said this case was a bluff and that we didn't have anything."

(Originally published April 10, 2015 at 1:55 p.m. 

