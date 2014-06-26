World, Meet Girl! Rowan Blanchard Dishes on Playing the Offspring of Boy Meets World's Iconic Couple

The World is finally about to meet the Girl.
After what felt like an endless wait, the Disney Channel's highly anticipated series Girl Meets World is set to make its debut on Friday night, making us Boy Meets World-loving nerds shout "TGIF!" for the first time in a very long time.
In case you're one of those weirdos who just recently learned what the Internet is, Girl Meets World centers on Boy Meets World's fan favorite couple Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) raising their family in NYC. The titular girl? Their pre-teen daughter Riley, played by the ridiculously cute Rowan Blanchard, who we chatted with when we visited the set of GMW. And we can safely say the Disney Channel has a new reigning tween queen!
DISNEY CHANNEL/Kelsey McNeal
"It's something that hasn't even still hit me yet. The fact that I can call Cory and Topanga my parents? It's pretty cool," the 12-year-old gushed to E! News about taking on the role of the iconic Boy Meets World pairing's daughter. "I know then now as Ben and Danielle off-set and everything, and I am so glad I can say they're equal as loving and incredible people as they are on-screen as they are off-screen."
But it seems like Riley might prefer one of her parents over the other...just a little bit. "Riley is certainly Cory's kid. Riley resembles Cory in so many ways," Blanchard explains.
And funnily enough, just like Cory is Riley's history teacher in real life (Taking after Mr. Feeny, we love it!), Blanchard's father in real-life was also her teacher! "It actually happened in real life for me. My dad was a P.E. instructor at the school I went to for elementary school and yeah, it's awkward," she says with a laugh. "A lot of the same situations I went through in real life are happening on-screen."
For more Girl Meets World scoop, including why BMW fans will love the new series, from Blanchard,as well as her on-screen little bro August Maturo, watch our interviews with them above now! Plus, check back with us tomorrow fro Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel!
The series premiere of Girl Meets World debuts Friday, June 27 at 9:45 p.m. on Disney Channel.
