To borrow a word from Buddy the Elf: This dress is ginormous!

Gwendoline Christie (aka forever our Ser Brienne of Tarth!) has arrived at the 2020 SAG Awards..and we're not convinced she didn't bring some surprise guests with her underneath her voluminous black gown.

Nominated along with her Game of Thrones co-stars for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for their work during the HBO fantasy hit's final) and polarizing final season, all eyes were on Gwendoline, 41, when she hit the blue carpet, mostly because her black gown was so unexpectedly voluminous and surprisingly structural. And already statuesque at 6'3", Gwendoline was impossible to miss.

But we here at E! love a conspiracy, so we couldn't help but wonder (Wrong HBO show, brain! Get it together.): Was her dress so big because she was smuggling something into the SAG Awards, using her outfit as the ultimate Trojan Horse?