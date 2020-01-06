Tom Hanks' Son Chet Reacts to the Internet's Confusion With His Accent

Tom Hanks isn't the only family member making news at the 2020 Golden Globes.

On Sunday evening, Chet Hanks got the Internet talking when footage circulated of the rapper-turned-actor speaking with what appeared to be a Caribbean accent.

"BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN," Chet captioned his Instagram video from the red carpet. "CHUNE IN."

Lo and behold, the Internet had some thoughts and Chet totally noticed.

On Monday morning, the 29-year-old shared a screenshot of CNN's headline that read "Tom Hanks' son Chet is filmed speaking patois at the Golden Globes—and the Internet is baffled."