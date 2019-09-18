Ronda Rousey might be new to Total Divas, but she's no rookie when it comes to wrestling.

The 32-year-old Olympic medalist and revered UFC champion joins the Divas cast in her second year with the WWE. If that sounds like a relatively short tenure at the organization (at least compared to some of her co-stars), know that Ronda has already made an impressive name for herself both in and out of the ring. So, let's get better acquainted, shall we?

Gearing up for the exciting debut of Total Divas' ninth season—set to premiere Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 p.m., on E!—we want to make sure fans are as prepared as possible to dive headfirst into Ronda's personal and professional ventures onscreen. And since her current stint at the WWE comes on the heels of a much lengthier athletic career and more than a decade in the public eye, we have lots to catch you up on.