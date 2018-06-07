Will Nikki Bella and John Cena ever get their happy ending?

Brie Bella shed some light on the twosome's current relationship status while at Wednesday night's WWE For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles.

"They're working on it," the Total Bellas star exclusively spilled to E! News' Erin Lim on the red carpet. "They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it's been really hard on them both."

As you surely know, the WWE darlings announced their broken engagement back in April of 2018. Although the former flames have been spotted together in recent months, Brie confirms the pair are currently "still not back."