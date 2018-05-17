RETURNS
27 MAY, 6PM

Nikki Bella Admits the "Unconditional Love" She Has for Niece Birdie Makes Her Want Kids Even More on Total Bellas

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., May. 17, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Cena may be ready for marriage, but he hasn't exactly warmed up to the idea of kids just yet.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, John gets a little freaked out when Nikki Bella floats around the idea of making room in their new San Diego home for baby Birdie.

"I feel like if I would see her a lot-lot, I think her first word would be Coco," Nikki tells her family.

"No, it would not," Brie Bella fires back.

With the family staying in San Diego, Nikki suggests turning one of their spare rooms into a nursery, but John's silence and look of shock says it all.

Despite her fiancé's resistance, having Birdie around only makes Nikki want a baby of her own.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Birdie, Total Bellas 301

E!

"I just look at Birdie's face and I never, ever thought that I could have this connection with a baby," Nikki gushes.  

The feeling almost amounts to jealousy for the Bella twin.

"I want to give her everything amazing and make sure she has the greatest life and I've never felt that unconditional love. And then of course you had to go have Birdie and just ruin it for me," she tells her sister.

"Or Birdie is placed here on this planet to let you know that you could have a connection like that with your own," Brie offers.

See the tense moment in the clip above.

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , John Cena , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Babies , Couples , Real Estate , Top Stories
Latest News
How Hollywood Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?s Wedding Be?

How "Hollywood" Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Be? We Investigate

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

Final Seasons of Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie Coming to The CW's 2018-2019 TV Schedule

Ruthie Ann Miles

Broadway's Ruthie Ann Miles Loses Unborn Child 2 Months After Daughter's Tragic Death

Chadwick Boseman, The Late Show

Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman Laughs at "Wakanda Forever" Meme

ESC: Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Publicly Shames Her Neighbor for Smoking

Halsey, Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello

The Next Generation of Female Pop Stars Proves There's Always Room at the Table

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder

How Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Balance Their Private Family Life

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.