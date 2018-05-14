Brie Bella is not holding back when it comes to her feelings about Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship!

In this exclusive sneak peek clip from Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas, the Bella Twins are in Napa enjoying dinner when talk turns to Nikki's wedding planning. Nikki has already agreed to get married in John's hometown on the East Coast but Brie is certain her sister would be much happier having a picturesque ceremony among the Napa vineyards.

"I don't understand why you have to walk on eggshells with him with this wedding. It's like absolutely ridiculous," Brie tells Nikki.

"No, it's been a lot of fun so don't make it negative," Nikki replies. "Sometimes you just tiptoe around John to not make him angry and I think that's bulls--t," Brie says.