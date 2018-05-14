by Brett Malec | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:30 AM
Brie Bella is not holding back when it comes to her feelings about Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship!
In this exclusive sneak peek clip from Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas, the Bella Twins are in Napa enjoying dinner when talk turns to Nikki's wedding planning. Nikki has already agreed to get married in John's hometown on the East Coast but Brie is certain her sister would be much happier having a picturesque ceremony among the Napa vineyards.
"I don't understand why you have to walk on eggshells with him with this wedding. It's like absolutely ridiculous," Brie tells Nikki.
"No, it's been a lot of fun so don't make it negative," Nikki replies. "Sometimes you just tiptoe around John to not make him angry and I think that's bulls--t," Brie says.
E!
"Isn't that what wives are supposed to do?" Nikki asks.
"F--k no. I tell Bryan exactly how I feel all the time. I don't hold back ever," Brie tells her twin. "It bothers me because I know what you want."
"What I really want is to get married so I'm not going to ruin that," Nikki says. "You have made a lot of sacrifices. It's about time John started making some," Brie tells her.
"He is, he wasn't going to get married and no he is," Nikki replies.
"Oh boo hoo, I feel so bad for him. He's freaking lucky to marry you and it bothers me that you're going to sacrifice all of it just ‘cause you're grateful that John proposed to you," Brie says. Yikes!
Watch the heated exchange for yourself!
Watch the season 3 premiere of Total Bellas Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Kristin Cavallari Gets Real With Her Employees and Her Husband in Very Cavallari Season One Supertease
The Royals Love Lockdown: Look Back at Season 4's Hot Hookups and See Where All the Regal Romances Stand!
The Royals Wedding We've Been Waiting for Is Here, But Will Willow Be Strong Enough to Take Down the Monarchy?
Terence and Deann Conspire to Murder Megan on The Arrangement: ''We're Talking About a Life...Ending It''
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!