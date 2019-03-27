by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 9:39 AM
Wondering what Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are up to these days? When they're not zooming down Hollywood Boulevard on the dance pro's swanky motorcycle or snapping adorable pics for social media, that is.
As promised, Nikki finally gave fans more insight into what exactly is going on between the WWE superstar and her former Dancing With the Stars partner on Wednesday's inaugural episode of The Bellas Podcast. After debating the merits of sober one-night stands with her twin sis Brie Bella, Nikki went on to address the romance hubbub flat-out during a heated round of what the twins call "Kill A Rumor".
"Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house," confirmed the Bella Twin, addressing all the pap photos of her and Artem that have periodically made their way onto the Internet these last couple of months. Oh, and she corroborated the sweet daytime dates too:
"Yes, we have date lunches at Joan's on Third and we like to get food for his house—or should I say, produce from the farmer's markets. So, let's consider this rumor killed," she continued, before clarifying the terms of their relatively newfound romance. "Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don't say 'I love you,'" Nikki explained, though she did make sure to affirm that "Yeah, we make out. What else? He's a great kisser."
Much like the pro wrestler and wine connoisseur told Daily Pop back in January, she reiterated again Wednesday's that she and Artem's romance isn't an exclusive thing right now. "I'm still dating," she said at the start of this week's podcast.
"So, you and Artem aren't serious?" Brie countered.
"We're having fun," her sister replied casually. "He's showing me L.A."
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Confirm Their Romance By Riding Off Into the Sunset Together on Total Bellas
Apparently, he's been showing her around for a while now. Towards the end of the twins' first podcast episode, Nikki revealed their first off-camera date happened around the holidays when Artem first returned from touring with DWTS. Unfortunately, she said paparazzi were onto them from the beginning.
"The one week he comes back from tour we go out three days and a row and stay the night at his house twice, I get caught," she sighed. "I would be lying to say that it doesn't fully bother me because it does."
Want to hear everything Nikki had to say about her and Artem's relationship? Check out The Bellas Podcast's first episode now! And catch up on Brie's personal endeavors while you're at it.
