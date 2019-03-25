by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 1:00 PM
After months of speculation, the verdict is finally here: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev really are an item after all!
Following the pair's big "reveal"—though most fans who've been keeping up with their relationship in the news will probably say they saw it coming—during the season finale of Total Bellas Sunday night, March 24, Nikki went on to doubly confirm their romance with one of the sweetest Instagram snapshots social media's seen in a while.
"It's crazy, I never in my life would've thought that I would've had a lot in common with a Russian," Nikki gushed before jumping on the back of Artem's motorbike during the last few moments of Sunday night's finale. "I'm ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about."
Neither the WWE star nor the Dancing With the Stars pro has discussed details about the relationship at length just yet (not publicly, at least) but that certainly doesn't mean we can't ogle at their tangible on-camera chemistry dating all the way back to 2017. So, from the pair's early days as platonic partners on DWTS to more recent ones, here's a roundup of Nikki and Artem's cutest pictures together. Do these two deserve a standing ovation or what?
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Confirm Their Romance By Riding Off Into the Sunset Together on Total Bellas
Trailing Total Bellas' fourth season finale, the WWE star took to Instagram Sunday night, March 24, with an adorable snapshot that sees her planting a sweet kiss on the DWTS pro's cheek—and looking about as smitten as he does. The photo seemed to reemphasize what the final moments of Sunday's episode already confirmed: that Nikki and Artem are, in fact, doing the romance thing. "Well after that season finale," she wrote in the post's caption, adding that her and Artem's relationship is the "first thing I'll be talking about" during Wednesday's upcoming episode of The Bellas Podcast. Stay tuned!
Just weeks before the pair would go on to publicly confirm their romance, Artem made several appearances on Nikki's Instagram Story and Instagram Live videos before and during Total Bellas' March 10 episode. Why? The Bella twin explained that Artem would be joining her in live tweeting the episode, though that wasn't the only reason for his social media cameo. "I have a special guest who had a really fun Sunday fun day with me," she told fans in the Live video, before explaining they spent the afternoon enjoying ramen and non-alcoholic beer together.
Phamous / BACKGRID
Not long before that, the rumored couple (at the time, anyway) had fans on the Internet swooning after they were seen cuddling up to each other post-lunch date near West Hollywood.
David Livingston/Getty Images
The Total Bellas star and Artem first met on the DWTS set almost two years ago. During their time as platonic Dancing partners, rumors swirled that they were more than just friends. Nikki stamped out those rumors during Total Bellas' most recent season and vented to Artem about the misguided backlash. "I can't even like your photos on Instagram without getting a crazy amount of hate," she told him over lunch.
ABC
Long before the two paired up in real life, Nikki and Artem were dance partners during DWTS' 25th season back in 2017. While the two definitely weren't dating at the time, Artem kissing the Bella twin's hand for a promotional shot was still totally heartwarming, even back then.
ABC/Eric McCandless
Audiences who caught any one of Nikki and Artem's fierce performances on TV will probably be hard-pressed to forget the pair's dynamic run in the DWTS spotlight. When Brie Bella stopped by dance rehearsal during Total Divas' seventh season, she noted her sister's obvious passion for the sport. "Seeing her dancing right now in practice, it gives me goosebumps. It makes me a little emotional," she said.
Backgrid
In the midst of their run on DWTS, Nikki and Artem were spotted heading over to dance rehearsal in L.A. side-by-side.
ABC/Eric McCandless
Even though Nikki and Artem were just friends behind-the-scenes, the wrestling maven and dance pro turned lots of heads during their DWTS stint, in large part because of their palpable on-stage chemistry. Anyone else remember their super sultry waltz to "Love on the Brain" by Rihanna?
Backgrid
Another sweet pre-rehearsal shot of the former dance partners on their way to practice.
ABC/Eric McCandless
Long before she was planting non-platonic smooches on her dance pro beau, Nikki gave Artem a sweet kiss on the cheek following one of their DWTS performances. Should've known it was hardly the beginning!
ABC/Eric McCandless
Nikki and Artem were eliminated from DWTS' 25th season during the show's 2017 Halloween episode. Still, how adorable—not to mention festive—do they look in those costumes?
