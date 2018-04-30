Prepare for Ariana Grande's The Tonight Show Takeover With the Best of Her Past Appearances

Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry

Republic

Ariana is coming.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will feature singer Ariana Grande for the entire episode on Tuesday, May 1. Expect Grande and host Jimmy Fallon to do an interview and sketches. The episode will also mark the broadcast TV debut of Grande's new single, "No Tears Left to Cry."

Written by Grande, Savan Kotecha and producers Max Martin and Ilya, the song is Grande's first new music since the Manchester Arena bombing.

"I don't think I've been through anything as traumatic as [what] we've been through," Grande told Coveteur after the attack. "So…[touring] can be a lot."

Photos

Ariana Grande's Best Looks

Fallon posted the below video with a special introduction from Grande.

What can viewers expect aside from "No Tears Left Behind"? Well, in the past she nailed Wheel of Musical Impressions and got her "Ew!" on with Fallon.

Take a look at some of her memorable appearances below

The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. Grande takes over the whole show on Tuesday, May 1.

 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

