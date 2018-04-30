Ariana is coming.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will feature singer Ariana Grande for the entire episode on Tuesday, May 1. Expect Grande and host Jimmy Fallon to do an interview and sketches. The episode will also mark the broadcast TV debut of Grande's new single, "No Tears Left to Cry."

Written by Grande, Savan Kotecha and producers Max Martin and Ilya, the song is Grande's first new music since the Manchester Arena bombing.

"I don't think I've been through anything as traumatic as [what] we've been through," Grande told Coveteur after the attack. "So…[touring] can be a lot."