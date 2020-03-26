Niall Horan has an important reminder.

On Wednesday, the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer joined Jimmy Fallon for an at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed his new song "Dear Patience" from his new album Heartbreak Weather.

When it came to selecting which song to sing, Niall said that he felt this particular track felt "very relevant" following recent events and carried an inspiring message.

"I just thought—it's an album track, but I thought it was really relevant right now because I wrote it at a time when I needed to be patient," he said. "And if anyone needs to patient right now, it's all of us. This song is basically me writing a letter to the feeling of patience, like, ‘C'mon, dude. Let's go for a drink. We haven't spoke in a while.' So, I feel like we can all—it's very relevant right now. So, we can all pay attention to that."