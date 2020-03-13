New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Boy, this has been a week, huh? With anxieties soaring across the globe as more and more people head into self-quarantine over the continued spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, it's becoming more important than ever that we find time to soothe ourselves as we band together by keeping our distance. With that in mind, we approached the construction of this week's edition of The MixtapE! by embracing our inner Marie Kondo: If it didn't spark joy, it didn't make the cut.

What follows is our list of this week's new tracks that we found ourselves moved, soothed or grooved by. Hopefully they can do the same for you as you take care of yourself during this very strange period in our history. Enjoy.