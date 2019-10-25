Justin Timberlake Is Totally Turned on By Jessica Biel's '80s Look

by emily belfiore | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 6:59 AM

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Til' the day our life is through, this we promise you: Justin Timberlakeand Jessica Biel just had the best Instagram interaction to date.

Earlier this week, the Limetown actress underwent an epic '80s makeover for a hilarious skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Biel's getup included an acid wash denim dress with shoulder pads, vintage embroidery and a studded red leather belt. To complete the look, she teased her brunette tresses up high in a half-up, half-down pony and accessorized with a scrunchie and oversized round glasses. 

"@jimmyfallon sent me back to the 80s tonight and honestly? Didn't hate it," she wrote on Instagram. "Watch us TRY and keep a straight face on @fallontonight!!!"

It may sound like quite the ensemble, but her husband loved it. Like, really loved it.  "Uh... bring this outfit home and..." he wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji. Sounds like there may be some, uh, NSFW activities going down at the Timberlake-Biel household later.

The longtime loves certainly know how to have fun together.

More recently, the parents of son Silas, 4, enjoyed an epic date night while in Paris for fashion week.

After the Louis Vuitton show, Biel and Timberlake headed to Maxim's nightclub. "I mean, we really went for it," she recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.  "We stayed out dancing until literally 3AM. I think we forgot that we were in our late 30s and we thought maybe we were in our early 20s or something."

Their love keeps tearin' up our heart—in the best way possible.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

