Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 6:51 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Noah Centineo knows his way around a dance floor.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show yesterday, the 22-year-old actor faced off against Jimmy Fallon in an epic dance battle. The catch? Thanks to Centineo's recent role in Netflix's teenage romcom, The Perfect Date, all the moves had to relate back to high school. You know, the glory days!
To kick off the fierce competition, the 44-year-old host stepped out on the prom-themed stage—decorated with a silver, gold and purple balloon arch, of course—to perform the classic Science Room Lava Lamp routine. (Whatever happened to The Sprinkler?)
The Saturday Night Live alum wiggled and shimmied up and down mimicking, yes, a lava lamp. "I'm getting limber," he joked after his relatively lackluster dance, telling Centineo, "You'll definitely top that."
Game on. The heartthrob was tasked with Dirty Dancing When the Chaperone Ain't Looking. He seductively got low...while also peeking over his shoulder to make sure an imaginary adult wouldn't catch him. "Alright," said Fallon. "That's pretty good."
The duo continued to face off with moves including The All I know Is Musical Theater and Is this How You're Supposed to Grind. "Noah, you're clearly the better dancer," Fallon finally confessed. "Why even compete against each other when we can do one more dance together."
Their last hoorah: Making Eye Contact With Everyone But The Person You're Slow Dancing With. After all, haven't we all been there?
Check out the hysterical video above to see all their moves!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?