For years, they've entertained us. They've thrown wine, then started their own lines of wine. They've sparked memes, then they've capitalized on those memes. They've introduced countless shady sayings into the everyday lexicon of the American people. They are the stars of The Real Housewives. And now 14 years and 10 shows and counting later, the Bravo reality franchise is showing no signs of slowing down.

Why, after all these years, are viewers still wildly entertained by the antics of these women? E! News took that question directly to the OG Real Housewives stars at BravoCon.

"I think that there are so many people out there that connect to every facet of our lives…If you don't connect with one you connecting with another, there's something in all of us that everybody sees in their lives, good, bad, ugly, whatever," The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Caroline Manzo told us.