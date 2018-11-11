Betty Gilpin and Terry Crews gave a special shout out to veterans and firefighters before presenting the Country Artist award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Sunday marks Veterans Day, and many presenters and winner have praised those who served in the Armed Forces. "We want to say happy Veterans Day with enormous gratitude and appreciation for all who serve," Crews said. Similarly, Country Music winner Blake Shelton wore a ribbon on his coat and revealed that it was in honor of his father, who was a veteran.

Aside from veterans who have served our country, firefighters were also given recognition as they continue to battle destructive wildfires across the state of California. Gilpin said in her introduction, "It is a disaster of staggering magnitude that has put the lives of many people that we know and work with everyday. Our hearts are with you. And, thanks to go out to all the firefighters and first responders who are all on the front lines."