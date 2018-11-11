SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Mila Kunis Brings Spaghetti Straps Back at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Damn, Jackie!

Mila Kunis walked the People's Choice Awards red carpet in a stunning LBD, and we are very much digging this double-strapped '90s update. Not many of us could throw on something this simple and make it work this well, so kudos to you, Mila. 

The actress is a finalist for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for her role in The Spy Who Dumped Me, alongside Melissa McCarthy in Life of the Party, John Cena in Blockers, Nick Robinson in Love, Simon, and Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The Spy Who Dumped Me is also nominated for Comedy Movie of 2018.

This is Kunis' first People's Choice nomination since 2013, when she was nominated for Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Comedic Movie Actress. She didn't win then, but maybe tonight's her night!

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Kunis is not the only person bringing back '90s trends on the carpet tonight. Busy Tonight host and PCAs presenter Busy Phillips was excited to show off her colorful floral Doc Martens on the carpet earlier, and honestly we're living for all of it. 

Be sure to check out all the fashion on tonight's red carpet in our gallery of all the arrivals!

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Top Stories , Entertainment , Mila Kunis , Apple News
Latest News
Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Kim Kardashian Stuns in a See-Through Dress at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

ESC: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

Total Bellas, Peter Kraus, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Goes on a Date With Peter From The Bachelorette...and They Almost Kiss!

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Hardcore Hit on Michael B. Jordan During Her 2018 People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Is All About Girl Power When Receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Betty Gilpin, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Firefighters Battling California Wildfires and Veterans Get Special Shout Out at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Harry Shum Jr., 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Harry Shum Jr. Pays Tribute to Touching Shadownhunters Fanmail After Winning People's Choice Award

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.