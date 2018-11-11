Busy Philipps is, well, busy. The host of E!'s Busy Tonight is at the 2018 People's Choice Awards, wearing Christian Siriano, and presenting during the ceremony. Then, she's racing across town to host a special live episode of her late-night show.

"The pressure is on," she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the PCAs red carpet about her special show. One of her executive producers, Tina Fey, is her guest on the special live show, along with Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Tom Lenk. Lenk will take his #LenkLewkForLess to Busy Tonight for a special PCAs edition. Not only will the episode feature Fey and Lenk, but some "surprise guests" as well.