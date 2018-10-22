SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
John Stamos Pokes Fun at Jimmy Kimmel When He Learns He's a People's Choice Awards Finalist

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 9:27 AM

Jimmy Kimmel is a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist, but he has no clue why...and neither does John Stamos!

While attending the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala: From Paris With Love on Saturday, E! News caught up with Kimmel to talk about being a People's Choice Awards finalist and when Stamos walked by he couldn't help but tease—and maybe grill—the talk show host a little about his award show winning past.

As Stamos walked the red carpet, E! News asked him if he had time to congratulate Kimmel on his PCAs finalist nod for Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which started a hilarious interaction between the two stars.

"Did I get a People's Choice Award?" Kimmel asked E! News after hearing the initial question. 

"Congratulations," Stamos said before Kimmel laughed and said, "You're not only congratulating me, but you're informing me."

2018 PCAs: TV Series Nominees

John Stamos, Jimmy Kimmel

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The Fuller House star then got a little feisty with his comments and asked some great questions about Kimmel's history at the PCAs. 

"You got nominated!" Stamos said. "How many do you have?"

"Probably just this one," the talk show host quipped before Stamos added, "Have you won one?"

Over the years Kimmel has been nominated for six PCAs, but has yet to take home a trophy.

"Oh, no the people do not choose me," Kimmel revealed. "I guess they kind of chose me."

"I have one!" Stamos yelled before walking away from Kimmel on the carpet and making everyone around him laugh.

Stamos does in fact have a PCAs trophy for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series for Grandfathered from 2016, but perhaps this year will be all about Kimmel!

Jimmy Kimmel & John Stamos Gush About Their Sons

"What, the People's Choice Award? Oh, I won't win," the 50-year-old talk show pro told E! News when asked if his competition should be scared.

"When the people choose, I don't know who these people that are choosing are to be honest with you," he continued. "I'm a people and nobody's ever asked me to choose, so I don't know how I got nominated, but I'm sure I won't win."

Kimmel might not think that he deserves to win, but he knows who does...Ellen DeGeneres! "I think that'll go to Ellen. People like Ellen," he concluded.

People do like DeGeneres, but she's actually not up for Nighttime Talk Show of 2018, but she is a finalist for Daytime Talk Show of 2018 for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Competition Show of 2018 for Ellen's Game of Games and Social Celebrity of 2018, so we can see Kimmel's point.

To see if Kimmel does in fact win a People's Choice Award, tune into the live show next month!

