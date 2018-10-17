SUNDAY, NOV. 11
They Might Be Mean, But PCAs Finalist Jimmy Kimmel's ''Celebrity Mean Tweets'' Skit Always Makes Us Laugh

Jimmy Kimmel has a lot of great aspects to his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but one of our favorites is definitely "Celebrity Mean Tweets."

As we all know, Twitter is a hard place to navigate, but watching celebrities read super mean—and a lot of the times, totally confusing—tweets on television is just so funny.

It makes us laugh every time we tune in and see a new celebrity reading something harsh that a Twitter user has actually tweeted about them.

Sure, some of them are really mean, but that's the point right?

What's not mean is the fact that Kimmel's talk show is a finalist for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 category. What would be mean is if you love the funny talk show and you didn't vote for the show to win at this year's PCAs.

Voting ends on Friday, Oct. 19, so the time is now to vote for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and who knows maybe if it wins there will be some mean tweets about it and Kimmel will feature them on his show.

Wouldn't that be fun?!

In the meantime, check out the best quotes from the hilarious skit below and then vote for your favorite Nighttime Talk Show of 2018!

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Miley Cyrus

"Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

G-Eazy

"G-eazy is like the American cheese of cheeses or like the boxed wine of wines or some other s--tty thing."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Tyga

"TYGA PANTS TO TIGHT . #D--KLESS"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Gwen Stefani

"Gwen Stefani really is the worst thing to ever happen. Period. Full stop. #UghBarf"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Luke Combs

"Peep the fact that Luke Combs looks like the guy who changes your oil at Jiffy Lube"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

ScHoolboy Q

"Shout out to school boy q, he uglier than a mother f--ker"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Elvis Costello

"Elvis Costello is a really great artist. If you're a hipster a--hole."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Pink

"P!nk is aging pretty well for a pig"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Nickelback

"I would rather stab myself in the taint than hear another Nickelback song."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jason Mraz

"Why is Jason Mraz the unofficial soundtrack for s--t BBQs?"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Korn

"Korn. F--k those guys more than nickelback."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Halsey

"I like some of halsey's songs but my god she sings like a goat being f--ked in the ass"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

The Chainsmokers

"One of my employees was talking about how the chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don't deserve all the hate. So I fired him."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Luke Bryan

"People say I should be more positive. Ok. I'm positive that Luke Bryan is a horse-toothed, d--kless, air-humping doofus."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jason Derulo

"Jason derulo sucks horse c--k"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Dua Lipa

"WTF is a dualipa? Sounds like a sloppy b--w job."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

The Strokes

"The Strokes. Worst. Piece. Of. S--t. Band. Ever. Made. Period."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Imagine Dragons

"Trying to decide which is worse, maroon 5, hitler, or imaginedragons"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Remy Ma

"I feel like Remy Ma physically fights her beats. Like she can't rap on beat to save her life."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Tyler the Creator

"Tyler the Creator has a small penis with no real talent whatsoever."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Lil Yachty

"Lil Yachty's hair looks like liquorice and his teeth look like f--king M&M's he looks like a complete f--king moron."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Rae Sremmurd

"I wish I could make sh--ty music like Rae Sremmurd and make millions of dollars for it."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Trippie Redd

"Imagine a pile of s--t, but then that pile of s--t takes a s--t. That's what Trippie Redd looks like."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Big Sean

"Just when you think maybe the world is gonna be ok, Big Sean comes out with a new piece of s--t song."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

A$AP Rocky

"Wow isn't A$AP Rocky a load of hype bulls--t...yawn, next."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

DJ Khaled

"Yo dj khaled focus on getting your own fat a-- in shape guy, you can't inspire people to be great when you haven't seen your d--k in years."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Wale

"I just farted and it smells like @Wale entire discography."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Awkwafina

"Awkwafina has the voice of a 58 year old divorce attorney."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Lil Wayne

"Lil Wayne is what happens when you pour four loko on a gremlin."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Pusha-T

"You're either a lesbian, a toddler, ex-con or Pusha-T if you still rockin braids this year."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Anderson .Paak

"Anderson paak looks like he f--ks his cousin tbh."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

50 Cent

"50 Cent is a moron and needs to be kicked in the BALLSACK."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

T-Pain

"Hey, what happened to T-Pain? There's still a massive market for sh--ty music."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Eve

"Now that @TheRealEve is all postracial and tryna raise colorblind babies...does she still have those pawprints on her ti**ies tho?"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Ty Dolla $ign

"Ty Dolla $ign looks like the crab from Moana."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Logic

"Logic is the worst rapper of all time, Paula Dean can rap better."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel, Hip Hop Edition

YouTube

Yo Gotti

"Yo Gotti forehead so big all his songs count as a duet."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jalen Rose

"Jalen Rose looks like he has Lego hair."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Tracy McGrady

"Tracy McGrady looks like a grown ass Steve Urkel w/ Biggie Small's eyes #NBA"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Draymond Green

"Draymond Green's jump shot is ALMOST as ugly as his face... Almost."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Ben Simmons

"Ben Simmons might have the most boring voice I've ever heard."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Glenn Robinson

"I f--king hate glenn robinson man what a bitch"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jimmy Butler

"Jimmy Butler has my most hated player in the league award. Ugly ********. What the **** is that on his head? He look dirty as ****."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

DeAaron Fox

"DeAaron fox look like a auntie in the face"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Andre Drummond

"Stevie Wonder shoots free throws like Andre Drummond"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Stephen A. Smith

"Stephen A. Smith is what happens when a human tries to be a Caps lock button."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Rachel Nichols

"@Rachel_Nichols can you stop screaming into your microphone! I've never seen someone so annoying on television in my life and I'm old enough to have watched the #nanny"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Scottie Pippen

"Scottie Pippen has the face of a man that's been through some s--t."

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

