by Johnni Macke | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 7:00 AM
Jimmy Kimmel has a lot of great aspects to his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but one of our favorites is definitely "Celebrity Mean Tweets."
As we all know, Twitter is a hard place to navigate, but watching celebrities read super mean—and a lot of the times, totally confusing—tweets on television is just so funny.
It makes us laugh every time we tune in and see a new celebrity reading something harsh that a Twitter user has actually tweeted about them.
Sure, some of them are really mean, but that's the point right?
What's not mean is the fact that Kimmel's talk show is a finalist for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 category. What would be mean is if you love the funny talk show and you didn't vote for the show to win at this year's PCAs.
Voting ends on Friday, Oct. 19, so the time is now to vote for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and who knows maybe if it wins there will be some mean tweets about it and Kimmel will feature them on his show.
Wouldn't that be fun?!
In the meantime, check out the best quotes from the hilarious skit below and then vote for your favorite Nighttime Talk Show of 2018!
"Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker"
"G-eazy is like the American cheese of cheeses or like the boxed wine of wines or some other s--tty thing."
"TYGA PANTS TO TIGHT . #D--KLESS"
"Gwen Stefani really is the worst thing to ever happen. Period. Full stop. #UghBarf"
"Peep the fact that Luke Combs looks like the guy who changes your oil at Jiffy Lube"
"Shout out to school boy q, he uglier than a mother f--ker"
"Elvis Costello is a really great artist. If you're a hipster a--hole."
"P!nk is aging pretty well for a pig"
"I would rather stab myself in the taint than hear another Nickelback song."
"Why is Jason Mraz the unofficial soundtrack for s--t BBQs?"
"Korn. F--k those guys more than nickelback."
"I like some of halsey's songs but my god she sings like a goat being f--ked in the ass"
"One of my employees was talking about how the chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don't deserve all the hate. So I fired him."
"People say I should be more positive. Ok. I'm positive that Luke Bryan is a horse-toothed, d--kless, air-humping doofus."
"Jason derulo sucks horse c--k"
"WTF is a dualipa? Sounds like a sloppy b--w job."
"The Strokes. Worst. Piece. Of. S--t. Band. Ever. Made. Period."
"Trying to decide which is worse, maroon 5, hitler, or imaginedragons"
"I feel like Remy Ma physically fights her beats. Like she can't rap on beat to save her life."
"Tyler the Creator has a small penis with no real talent whatsoever."
"Lil Yachty's hair looks like liquorice and his teeth look like f--king M&M's he looks like a complete f--king moron."
"I wish I could make sh--ty music like Rae Sremmurd and make millions of dollars for it."
"Imagine a pile of s--t, but then that pile of s--t takes a s--t. That's what Trippie Redd looks like."
"Just when you think maybe the world is gonna be ok, Big Sean comes out with a new piece of s--t song."
"Wow isn't A$AP Rocky a load of hype bulls--t...yawn, next."
"Yo dj khaled focus on getting your own fat a-- in shape guy, you can't inspire people to be great when you haven't seen your d--k in years."
"I just farted and it smells like @Wale entire discography."
"Awkwafina has the voice of a 58 year old divorce attorney."
"Lil Wayne is what happens when you pour four loko on a gremlin."
"You're either a lesbian, a toddler, ex-con or Pusha-T if you still rockin braids this year."
"Anderson paak looks like he f--ks his cousin tbh."
"50 Cent is a moron and needs to be kicked in the BALLSACK."
"Hey, what happened to T-Pain? There's still a massive market for sh--ty music."
"Now that @TheRealEve is all postracial and tryna raise colorblind babies...does she still have those pawprints on her ti**ies tho?"
"Ty Dolla $ign looks like the crab from Moana."
"Logic is the worst rapper of all time, Paula Dean can rap better."
"Yo Gotti forehead so big all his songs count as a duet."
"Jalen Rose looks like he has Lego hair."
"Tracy McGrady looks like a grown ass Steve Urkel w/ Biggie Small's eyes #NBA"
"Draymond Green's jump shot is ALMOST as ugly as his face... Almost."
"Ben Simmons might have the most boring voice I've ever heard."
"I f--king hate glenn robinson man what a bitch"
"Jimmy Butler has my most hated player in the league award. Ugly ********. What the **** is that on his head? He look dirty as ****."
"DeAaron fox look like a auntie in the face"
"Stevie Wonder shoots free throws like Andre Drummond"
"Stephen A. Smith is what happens when a human tries to be a Caps lock button."
"@Rachel_Nichols can you stop screaming into your microphone! I've never seen someone so annoying on television in my life and I'm old enough to have watched the #nanny"
"Scottie Pippen has the face of a man that's been through some s--t."
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
