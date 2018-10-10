The doctor is in!

Now that Grey's Anatomy is in its 15th season, fans have a lot to be grateful for, including the fact that the ABC series' leading lady, Ellen Pompeo, is still around to kick butt at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Although fans have made it clear that Grey's is a show that could and should last a lifetime, Pompeo knows that without the avid viewers the doctor drama would've been off the air a long time ago.

This is the main reason why Dr. Meredith Grey, um, we mean Pompeo, continues to be in awe when she is honored by her fans for big awards. Case and point the five finalist spots Grey's and the actress herself have nabbed for the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards.

"Oh, have I? Oh, thank you. Thank you so much," Pompeo told E! News at the Porter's 3rd Annual Incredible Women Gala on Tuesday when informed about the show's five different award nominations.