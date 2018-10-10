by Johnni Macke | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 10:42 AM
The doctor is in!
Now that Grey's Anatomy is in its 15th season, fans have a lot to be grateful for, including the fact that the ABC series' leading lady, Ellen Pompeo, is still around to kick butt at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
Although fans have made it clear that Grey's is a show that could and should last a lifetime, Pompeo knows that without the avid viewers the doctor drama would've been off the air a long time ago.
This is the main reason why Dr. Meredith Grey, um, we mean Pompeo, continues to be in awe when she is honored by her fans for big awards. Case and point the five finalist spots Grey's and the actress herself have nabbed for the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards.
"Oh, have I? Oh, thank you. Thank you so much," Pompeo told E! News at the Porter's 3rd Annual Incredible Women Gala on Tuesday when informed about the show's five different award nominations.
When it comes to next month's PCAs show, Grey's Anatomy is a finalist in five different categories. They could take home trophies for Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018 in addition to three solo awards for its cast members.
Justin Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev is a finalist for Male TV Star of 2018 while Pompeo is a finalist in both the Female TV Star of 2018 and the Drama TV Star of 2018 categories. Not too shabby for the hit drama, right?
No matter how successful the show gets and how many awards it wins, the 48-year-old actress will always give the love back to her fans, who are responsible for it all.
"You know what listen; I owe everything to the fans. I mean, they're everything," she explained. "We're doing it this long because of them. I think it's officially their show. It's no longer our show anymore."
OK, it's definitely part acting skills and part fan love that has kept Grey's Anatomy going for so long and now you can get the show and its stars even more recognition by voting for them for this year's People's Choice Awards.
Voting ends on Friday, Oct. 19, so get on it!
Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
